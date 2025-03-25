Alec Martinez Injury: Status uncertain for Wednesday
Martinez (upper body) is day-to-day, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Tuesday.
Martinez was injured in Saturday's game against the Blues and was not available Sunday versus the Flyers. The veteran defenseman's availability appears to be iffy for Wednesday's home meeting with the Devils. Louis Crevier will likely remain in the lineup so long as Martinez is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now