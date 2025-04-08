Alec Martinez Injury: Still sidelined

Martinez (hip) will not be available for Tuesday's road matchup against Pittsburgh, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Martinez will remain sidelined for an eighth consecutive game Tuesday, and his timeline for a return to the lineup is still unclear. The veteran defenseman will turn his attention to attempting to be ready for Thursday's matchup against Boston. Martinez has provided five goals and 12 points across 43 appearances in 2024-25.