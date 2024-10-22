Alec Martinez Injury: Will travel with team

Martinez (groin) is getting close to returning and will travel with the Blackhawks on their upcoming five-game road trip, which will begin Saturday in Dallas, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports Tuesday.

Martinez is expected to miss Tuesday's game versus Vancouver and Friday's clash against Nashville, but beyond that he might be able to draw back into the lineup. He has an assist, a hit and 15 blocks across four appearances this season. Martinez will serve in a top-four role when healthy.