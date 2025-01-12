Fantasy Hockey
Alec Martinez

Alec Martinez News: Earns assist in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 12, 2025

Martinez logged an assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Martinez missed 15 games due to a neck injury. He was able to log 18:56 of ice time in his return to action, which came in a top-four role. Martinez is unlikely to be a regular contributor on offense, but he could help fantasy managers as a blocked-shot specialist. He has five points, 39 blocks, 16 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 16 appearances.

Alec Martinez
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
