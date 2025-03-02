Alec Martinez News: Hands out pair of assists

Martinez notched two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Martinez has two goals and three assists over his last eight games. One of his helpers Saturday came on the power play -- he could be in contention to play on the second unit following the Blackhawks' trade of Seth Jones to the Panthers. Martinez will likely have to compete with Ethan Del Mastro for power-play time, while Alex Vlasic is set to take over on the first unit. The 37-year-old Martinez is up to nine points, 33 shots on net, 73 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 33 appearances this season and will typically operate as more of a shutdown defenseman in even-strength situations.