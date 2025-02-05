Alec Martinez News: Pots goal in overtime loss

Martinez scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Martinez ended a seven-game point drought with the third-period tally, which forced overtime. The 37-year-old defenseman rarely generates much offense, instead focusing on being responsible in his own zone. He's up to three goals, seven points, 26 shots on net, 63 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 26 outings this season.