Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alec Martinez headshot

Alec Martinez News: Set to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Martinez (illness) will play against Minnesota on Sunday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Martinez won't miss any game action after sitting out Saturday's practice. He has accumulated two goals, four assists, 21 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and 13 hits in 21 appearances this season. Seth Jones (illness) will return to Sunday's lineup, and T.J. Brodie will be a healthy scratch.

Alec Martinez
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now