Alec Regula headshot

Alec Regula Injury: Recovering from offseason procedure

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Regula, who underwent a procedure shortly after the season, will not be available for training camp, the team announced Wednesday.

Regula only appeared in 29 regular-season games last year in which he generated three assists, 15 hits and 18 shots while averaging 14:28 of ice time. Even if fully fit, the 26-year-old defenseman likely faced an uphill battle to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster. As such, Regula is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value moving forward.

Alec Regula
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Regula See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Regula See More
The Week Ahead: Draisaitl on a Hot Streak
NHL
The Week Ahead: Draisaitl on a Hot Streak
Author Image
Michael Finewax
March 17, 2025
NHL Prospects: December 2019 Update
NHL
NHL Prospects: December 2019 Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
December 18, 2019
Prospects Analysis: Atlantic Division
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 17, 2019