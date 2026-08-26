Alec Regula Injury: Recovering from offseason procedure
Regula, who underwent a procedure shortly after the season, will not be available for training camp, the team announced Wednesday.
Regula only appeared in 29 regular-season games last year in which he generated three assists, 15 hits and 18 shots while averaging 14:28 of ice time. Even if fully fit, the 26-year-old defenseman likely faced an uphill battle to secure a spot on the Opening Night roster. As such, Regula is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value moving forward.
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