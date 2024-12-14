Alec Regula Injury: Still on season-opening IR

Regula was never taken off season-opening injured reserve despite being waived by Boston and claimed by Edmonton on Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports Saturday.

An injured player usually can't be put on waivers, but Regula is a rare exception because he signed off on the move with the intention of completing his rehab with AHL Providence. Edmonton does have the option to rescind its claim on Regula because he's not healthy enough to play. However, the Oilers see upside here, so they plan to keep the 24-year-old defenseman. Regula had four goals, 26 points and 41 PIM in 55 regular-season appearances with Providence in 2023-24.