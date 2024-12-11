Alec Regula News: Claimed off waivers

Regula was claimed off waivers Wednesday by Edmonton from Boston.

Regula hasn't played yet in 2024-25 because of a knee injury. The 24-year-old defenseman had four goals, 26 points and 41 PIM in 55 regular-season appearances with AHL Providence. Given how much of the campaign Regula has missed, he might get into some practices with the Oilers before Edmonton considers putting him into a game. If he does play for Edmonton, it would probably be as a member of the third pairing.