Alec Regula headshot

Alec Regula News: Finishes conditioning stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 11:31am

Regula has completed his conditioning stint with AHL Bakersfield and is back with the Oilers, the team announced Saturday.

Regula has been with Bakersfield since Feb. 18. He has a goal and three points in three outings with the AHL squad as well as three assists across 29 appearances with Edmonton this season. Regula is frequently a healthy scratch with the Oilers, so his stint in the minors was an opportunity for him to get into some games.

Alec Regula
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Regula See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Regula See More
The Week Ahead: Draisaitl on a Hot Streak
NHL
The Week Ahead: Draisaitl on a Hot Streak
Author Image
Michael Finewax
348 days ago
NHL Prospects: December 2019 Update
NHL
NHL Prospects: December 2019 Update
Author Image
Jon Litterine
December 18, 2019
Prospects Analysis: Atlantic Division
NHL
Prospects Analysis: Atlantic Division
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 17, 2019