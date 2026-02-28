Alec Regula News: Finishes conditioning stint
Regula has completed his conditioning stint with AHL Bakersfield and is back with the Oilers, the team announced Saturday.
Regula has been with Bakersfield since Feb. 18. He has a goal and three points in three outings with the AHL squad as well as three assists across 29 appearances with Edmonton this season. Regula is frequently a healthy scratch with the Oilers, so his stint in the minors was an opportunity for him to get into some games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Regula See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Regula See More