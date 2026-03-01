Alec Regula headshot

Alec Regula News: Hits wavier wire

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Regula has been placed on waivers by the Oilers, the team announced Sunday.

Regula just wrapped up a conditioning stint in the minors in an effort to get him in some games. Now, the 25-year-old has been placed on waivers outright. He's been a frequent healthy scratch since the calendar turned to 2026, registering just three points, all assists, in 29 games over the course of the season. He'll likely head to AHL Bakersfield, if he clears, where he's played just three games this season.

Alec Regula
Edmonton Oilers
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Regula See More
