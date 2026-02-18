Alec Regula News: Set for conditioning stint

Regula was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on a conditioning stint Wednesday.

Regula will get up to two weeks to get some game action with the Condors. Prior to the Olympic break, the 25-year-old defenseman was scratched for 11 of 12 contests. He has three assists and a minus-16 rating over 29 appearances this season, so he could have a tough time getting into the Oilers' lineup if the team's blue line stays healthy.