Alec Regula News: Set for conditioning stint
Regula was assigned to AHL Bakersfield on a conditioning stint Wednesday.
Regula will get up to two weeks to get some game action with the Condors. Prior to the Olympic break, the 25-year-old defenseman was scratched for 11 of 12 contests. He has three assists and a minus-16 rating over 29 appearances this season, so he could have a tough time getting into the Oilers' lineup if the team's blue line stays healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Regula See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alec Regula See More