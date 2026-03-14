Alec Regula headshot

Alec Regula News: Tallies twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Regula scored two goals in AHL Bakersfield's 6-2 loss to Texas on Saturday.

Regula has three goals and six points in eight appearances with the Condors. He was with the Oilers for much of the campaign, picking up just three points in 29 contests at the NHL level. Regula will be an organizational depth option for Edmonton, but it doesn't look like he's in contention for a call-up any time soon.

Alec Regula
Edmonton Oilers
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