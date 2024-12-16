Aleksander Barkov Injury: Game-time call

Barkov (illness) will be a game-time decision against Edmonton on Monday, per Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network.

Barkov didn't participate in Monday's morning skate after missing Saturday's 3-0 loss to Calgary. He has generated nine goals, 29 points, 54 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and 26 hits through 22 appearances this campaign. Anton Lundell will remain in Florida's top six if Barkov sits out another game.