Aleksander Barkov Injury: Not playing Saturday
Barkov (upper body) will not play in Ottawa on Saturday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Barkov could return late next week, according to coach Paul Maurice, and is expected to be completely healthy entering the playoffs. He has 19 goals and 48 assists in 64 games. Sam Bennett will take over as the top center on the Panthers with Barkov on the sidelines.
