Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aleksander Barkov headshot

Aleksander Barkov Injury: Questionable Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Barkov (illness) will be a game-time decision Wednesday versus Minnesota, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Barkov has already missed Florida's past two outings. He has nine goals and 29 points in 22 appearances in 2024-25. Sam Bennett won't play Wednesday due to an illness, so if Barkov is unavailable too, then the Panthers would be down to 11 forwards unless they promote someone from AHL Charlotte.

Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now