Aleksander Barkov News: Back in action
Barkov (rest) will return to the lineup versus Tampa Bay for Game 1, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Barkov sat out the last two games of the regular season as the Panthers locked into third place in the Atlantic Division. He ends the season with 20 goals and 51 assists in 67 games. Barkov will center the top line, as well as playing on the top power play,
