Aleksander Barkov News: Breaks through in overtime

Barkov scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits and logged two PIM in Thursday's 1-0 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Barkov scored for the second game in a row, lifting the Panthers to a hard-earned win with his tally 29 seconds into overtime to end the goalie duel between Sergei Bobrovsky and Elvis Merzlikins. Barkov is up to 19 goals, 63 points, 131 shots on net, 75 hits, 52 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 59 appearances. He's earned 26 of his points on the power play, including nine of his goals.