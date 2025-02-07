Fantasy Hockey
Aleksander Barkov headshot

Aleksander Barkov News: Dishes two helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 7, 2025 at 11:35am

Barkov registered two assists, including one on the power play, during Thursday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

Barkov's assists were on Florida's latter two goals on Thursday, which helped Matthew Tkachuk score twice. The 29-year-old center is up to 37 assists, 50 points and 103 shots on goal in 46 appearances this season. Florida's top center is on a five-point streak where he has nine total points. He has been exceptional on the power play during this stretch posting four tallies with the man advantage. Barkov is rapidly climbing the NHL assist leaderboard and is tied for ninth in assists per game. He has top-tier value in fantasy moving forward.

