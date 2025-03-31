Aleksander Barkov News: Dishes two helpers Sunday

Barkov tallied two assists and dished out three hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Both of Barkov's apples were primary assists on goals scored by Sam Reinhart and Seth Jones. The 29-year-old Barkov is up to 48 assists, 67 points and 138 shots on net in 63 appearances this season. The Panthers' star center leads the team in assists and ranks just outside the top 20 in the league for helpers. As the regular season winds down, Barkov should contend for the 75-point mark for the fourth consecutive year while the Panthers look to reclaim the top spot in the Atlantic Division. He has excellent fantasy value for the remainder of the season.