Aleksander Barkov News: Earns helper in return

Barkov logged an assist in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Barkov returned from a two-game absence due to an illness, though the lopsided nature of this contest allowed the Panthers to take it easy on their top center. He saw just 16:01 of ice time and set up a Matthew Tkachuk tally at 15:28 of the second period. Barkov is up to 30 points, 55 shots on net, 27 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 23 appearances, so fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to have him active again.