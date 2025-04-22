Aleksander Barkov News: Earns two power-play helpers

Barkov notched two power-play assists, three hits and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Lightning in Game 1.

Barkov helped out on goals by Matthew Tkachuk and Nate Schmidt as the Panthers ran away with the series opener. The 29-year-old Barkov was limited to four of the last nine regular-season games and managed to put up a goal and three assists in that span. He dealt with an upper-body injury for part of that time, but the captain will likely lead by example and play through the pain during the playoffs. He had a total of 20 goals and 71 points in 67 regular-season appearances.