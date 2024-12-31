Aleksander Barkov News: Fills empty cage

Barkov scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.

The Rangers put in a rare good effort, but they couldn't tie the game late, and Barkov sealed the Panthers' victory. The 29-year-old center has two goals and three assists over six games since he returned from an illness in mid-December. For the season, he's at 11 goals, 34 points, 64 shots on net, 31 hits, 28 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 28 appearances.