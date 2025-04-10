Aleksander Barkov News: Nine points in last nine games

Barkov scored in Thursday's 4-1 win over Detroit.

Barkov redirected a point shot past Cam Talbot in the third period to push the score to 4-1. He has two points (one goal, one assist) in his last two games and nine, including three goals, in his last nine contests. Barkov has 69 points (20 goals, 49 assists) in 66 games, and it's the fifth season in a row where he put up more points than games played. This season's minus-1 rating is a strange anomaly after last season's plus-33 rating, but that won't have much of a bearing in most formats.