Aleksander Barkov headshot

Aleksander Barkov News: Playing in World Championship

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Barkov (knee) will play for Finland at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Barkov missed the entire regular season after undergoing knee surgery in training camp. He has been skating since January and would have returned to the lineup at some point, had Florida made into the playoffs. He will test out his knee in May for Finland and is expected to be ready to return for the start of training camp in September, barring any setbacks.

Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleksander Barkov See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleksander Barkov See More
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
NHL
The Week Ahead: Surprises and Disappointments
Author Image
Michael Finewax
4 days ago
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
NHL
NHL Barometer: Carlson No Lame Duck In Anaheim
Author Image
Jan Levine
16 days ago