Aleksander Barkov News: Playing in World Championship

Barkov (knee) will play for Finland at the 2026 IIHF World Championship in Switzerland, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Barkov missed the entire regular season after undergoing knee surgery in training camp. He has been skating since January and would have returned to the lineup at some point, had Florida made into the playoffs. He will test out his knee in May for Finland and is expected to be ready to return for the start of training camp in September, barring any setbacks.