Aleksander Barkov News: Plays hero in shootout

Barkov dished a power-play assist and scored the game-winning tally in the shootout of Sunday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Barkov's helper came on a second-period power play where he helped linemate Sam Reinhart find the back of the net. Barkov then opened the shootout by scoring a backhand tally, which would be all the Panthers needed to win the game. Overall, the 29-year-old center has 45 assists, 64 points and 135 shots on net in 61 outings this season. Barkov currently ranks 34th in points across the league and has 10 points in his last 10 games. While he's been steady offensively as of late, his fantasy value takes a hit for the time being as the Panthers won't take the ice again until Friday versus Utah. When he does take the ice, however, Barkov is a lineup lock in all fantasy formats thanks to his elite playmaking numbers.