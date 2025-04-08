Aleksander Barkov News: Set to return Tuesday

Barkov (upper body) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus Toronto, according to Luke Fox of Sportsnet.

Barkov missed three games due to his upper-body injury but will be available for an important Atlantic Division matchup. The left-shot center will slot back into his usual role on the top line and on the No. 1 power-play unit. Sam Bennett (upper body) is expected to miss the rest of the regular season, so Barkov will have a lot of heavy lifting to do up the middle before the postseason begins. Florida's captain generated two goals and seven points over seven games prior to sustaining his injury.