Aleksander Barkov News: Six-game, 11-point streak

Barkov scored a goal and added a power-play assist in a 5-1 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

He knocked down Matthew Tkachuk's fluttering point shot in the slot and past Linus Ullmark to put the Panthers up 2-1 at 11:36 of the second frame. Barkov's current point streak now stands at six games and 11 points (three goals, eight assists). That includes five power-play points, including four assists. Barkov is on pace for his 10th straight 20-goal season, and his winning percentage at the dot continues to improve. He won eight-of-14 on Saturday, and is delivering at a career best 59.4 percent this season.