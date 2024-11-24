Aleksander Barkov News: Tallies in Saturday's loss

Barkov scored a goal in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Avalanche.

Barkov has 18 points over 11 contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old center is at four goals, 19 points, 28 shots on net, 13 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 13 appearances. He's playing at an elite level while on the top line, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him reach the 80-point mark for the third time in four years even with an eight-game absence already on his ledger.