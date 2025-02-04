Aleksander Barkov News: Tallies in Tuesday's loss

Barkov scored a goal on three shots, went minus-2, added two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.

It was a rare mixed performance for Barkov, as he got the goal but didn't win his battles on the ice. The 29-year-old has been rolling with two goals and eight helpers over his last eight contests, and he's taken multiple shots in seven straight games. For the season, the star center is at 13 goals, 48 points, 103 shots, 52 hits, 44 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 45 appearances.