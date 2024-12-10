Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aleksander Barkov headshot

Aleksander Barkov News: Ties game, contributes in shootout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Barkov scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kraken.

Barkov tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period, and he also had one of the Panthers' two shootout tallies. He's scored in three straight games and has five goals and five assists during a seven-game point streak. Barkov remains one of the steadiest forwards in the league with nine goals, 20 helpers, 11 power-play points, 50 shots on net, 25 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 21 appearances.

Aleksander Barkov
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now