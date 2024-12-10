Aleksander Barkov News: Ties game, contributes in shootout

Barkov scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kraken.

Barkov tied the game at 1-1 late in the second period, and he also had one of the Panthers' two shootout tallies. He's scored in three straight games and has five goals and five assists during a seven-game point streak. Barkov remains one of the steadiest forwards in the league with nine goals, 20 helpers, 11 power-play points, 50 shots on net, 25 hits, 20 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 21 appearances.