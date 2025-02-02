Aleksander Barkov News: Two helpers against Chicago

Barkov picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 win over Chicago.

After helping to set up what proved to be the game-winner by Sam Reinhart in the first period, Barkov had a hand in Carter Verhaeghe's tally midway through the third. Barkov hit a slow patch in late December through into January, going 14 straight games without a multi-point performance, but he's heating up with a goal and five points in his last four contests.