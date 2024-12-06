Aleksander Barkov News: Two-point effort in Philadelphia

Barkov produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Flyers.

Both points came in the second period in the wild contest that saw the Panthers blow an early 3-0 lead before rallying in the third period after falling behind 5-4. Barkov has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight games, and on the season, the 29-year-old center has piled up seven goals and 27 points through 19 appearances.