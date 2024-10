Barkov scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

After helping to set up Sam Reinhart in the first period, Barkov fired home his first goal of the season in the third to close out the scoring. The 29-year-old center had missed the prior eight games with a lower-body injury, but he took a regular shift Monday while skating on the top power-play unit, and Barkov appears to be fully recovered.