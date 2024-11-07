Fantasy Hockey
Aleksei Kolosov Injury: Starter status in doubt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 7, 2024 at 10:04am

Kolosov, who was announced by the Flyers as the starter against Tampa Bay on Thursday, appears to have suffered an undisclosed injury during the game-day skate, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Kolosov's status as the starter should probably be considered doubtful at this point. Even if it is a minor issue, the team almost certainly wouldn't want to risk him and would go with Ivan Fedotov instead. Still, fantasy players may have to wait until warmups at this point to determine who will be between the pipes versus the Bolts on Thursday.

