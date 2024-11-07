Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Aleksei Kolosov headshot

Aleksei Kolosov Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Kolosov, who was initially announced as the starter for Thursday's road tilt against Tampa Bay, will miss the game due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day beyond that.

Ivan Fedotov will play between the pipes Thursday. Kyle Konin has signed an amateur tryout to serve as the emergency backup goaltender. Kolosov has a record of 0-3-0 with a 3.93 GAA and an .863 save percentage in three appearances in 2024-25.

Aleksei Kolosov
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now