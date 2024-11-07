Aleksei Kolosov Injury: Unavailable Thursday

Kolosov, who was initially announced as the starter for Thursday's road tilt against Tampa Bay, will miss the game due to a lower-body injury and is considered day-to-day beyond that.

Ivan Fedotov will play between the pipes Thursday. Kyle Konin has signed an amateur tryout to serve as the emergency backup goaltender. Kolosov has a record of 0-3-0 with a 3.93 GAA and an .863 save percentage in three appearances in 2024-25.