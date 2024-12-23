Fantasy Hockey
Aleksei Kolosov headshot

Aleksei Kolosov News: Appears in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 23, 2024 at 8:38pm

Kolosov appeared in relief Monday and stopped six of seven shots in a 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

He relieved Samuel Ersson. Kolosov actually played well in the third -- Sidney Crosby put in an empty-net goal while the Flyers were attempting a comeback before the Pens scored a last-minute power-play goal. Kolosov could get the next start given Ersson's struggles, but the Flyers had zero fight in them Monday, and that means no goalie is safe behind them.

Aleksei Kolosov
Philadelphia Flyers
