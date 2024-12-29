Aleksei Kolosov News: Between pipes in Los Angeles

Kolosov will defend the road crease Sunday versus the Kings, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Kolosov has struggled lately, posting a 1-2-1 record, .855 save percentage and 4.01 GAA through five appearances in December. His only win in that span came against a struggling Detroit club Dec. 12. Kolosov will face a Kings team that ranks 14th in the NHL with 3.09 goals per game. Philadelphia and Los Angeles are both on the second half of a back-to-back.