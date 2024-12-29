Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aleksei Kolosov headshot

Aleksei Kolosov News: Between pipes in Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Kolosov will defend the road crease Sunday versus the Kings, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.

Kolosov has struggled lately, posting a 1-2-1 record, .855 save percentage and 4.01 GAA through five appearances in December. His only win in that span came against a struggling Detroit club Dec. 12. Kolosov will face a Kings team that ranks 14th in the NHL with 3.09 goals per game. Philadelphia and Los Angeles are both on the second half of a back-to-back.

Aleksei Kolosov
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now