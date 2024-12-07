Aleksei Kolosov News: Between the pipes Saturday
Kolosov will defend the visiting crease against Boston on Saturday.
Kolosov was shaky in his last appearance, stopping 16 of 20 shots in relief of Ivan Fedotov in a 7-5 loss to Florida on Thursday. The 22-year-old Kolosov could be returned to the minors once Samuel Ersson (lower body) is off the IR list. Kolosov is 3-3-0 with a 3.22 GAA and an .882 save percentage ahead of Saturday's tilt. Boston has posted only 2.54 goals per game, 28th in the NHL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now