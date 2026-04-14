Aleksei Kolosov News: Brought up from minors

Kolosov was recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old netminder holds a 15-20-2 record with a 2.88 GAA and a .898 save percentage across 37 appearances with the Phantoms in 2025-26, which is a significant improvement over the 3.11 GAA and .884 save percentage he posted in 12 AHL games a season ago. His NHL numbers this year remain a concern at 0-2-0 with a 4.00 GAA and an .830 save percentage in four outings. With Dan Vladar and Samuel Ersson ahead of him on Philadelphia's depth chart, Kolosov is unlikely to see meaningful action unless injury strikes. He carries minimal fantasy value in the short term.