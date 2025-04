Kolosov turned aside 24 shots in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Rangers.

Seeing his first NHL action since Jan. 2, Kolosov wasn't exactly sharp, but five goals in the final 12 minutes of the third period by the Flyers gave him more than enough cushion. The 23-year-old rookie netminder is 5-8-1 on the season at the top level with a 3.56 GAA and .867 save percentage.