Aleksei Kolosov headshot

Aleksei Kolosov News: Drawing start against Blueshirts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Kolosov will defend the road crease against the Rangers on Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Kolosov was called up by the Flyers on March 25, but Wednesday's start will be his first appearance since rejoining the NHL club. He's made 15 appearances for the Flyers over the course of the season, going 4-8-1 with a 3.45 GAA and .870 save percentage.

Aleksei Kolosov
Philadelphia Flyers
