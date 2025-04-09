Aleksei Kolosov News: Drawing start against Blueshirts

Kolosov will defend the road crease against the Rangers on Wednesday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Kolosov was called up by the Flyers on March 25, but Wednesday's start will be his first appearance since rejoining the NHL club. He's made 15 appearances for the Flyers over the course of the season, going 4-8-1 with a 3.45 GAA and .870 save percentage.