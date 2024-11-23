Fantasy Hockey
Aleksei Kolosov headshot

Aleksei Kolosov News: Earns first NHL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Kolosov made 19 saves on 21 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Chicago on Saturday.

Kolosov and the Flyers spotted the Blackhawks a 2-0 lead through two periods before earning a comeback victory. The 22-year-old netminder posted his first NHL win after losing four outings this season. He has a 3.34 GAA and an .877 save percentage through five appearances with Philadelphia in 2024-25.

Aleksei Kolosov
Philadelphia Flyers
