Aleksei Kolosov News: Facing Blackhawks

Kolosov will be between the home pipes versus Chicago on Saturday, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Kolosov gave up three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Monday. The young netminder is 0-4-0 with a 3.72 GAA and an .872 save percentage this season. He'll likely be sent to the minors upon the return of Samuel Ersson (lower body), who is considered day-to-day and could be cleared for game action soon. The Blackhawks are averaging 2.35 goals per game.