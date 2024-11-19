Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Aleksei Kolosov headshot

Aleksei Kolosov News: Falls to Avs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Kolosov made 26 saves in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

After holding Colorado off the board in the first period, Kolosov gave up two tallies to Cale Makar in the second, one of which pinballed off the skate of at least one Philly defenseman on its way to the back of the net. The 22-year-old netminder is still looking for his first NHL win, going 0-4-0 in four starts with a 3.72 GAA and .872 save percentage, but with Samuel Ersson (lower body) on IR, Kolosov will get more opportunities to pick it up as he splits the workload in the crease with Ivan Fedotov.

Aleksei Kolosov
Philadelphia Flyers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now