Aleksei Kolosov News: Guarding goal Tuesday

Kolosov will defend the road net Tuesday against Carolina, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Kolosov will make his second NHL start due to the absence of Samuel Ersson (lower body). The 22-year-old Kolosov has posted a mark of 0-2-0 through two appearances this season. He stopped 20 of 22 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Boston after Ersson left the game early. Carolina ranks fifth in the league with 3.90 goals per game in 2024-25.