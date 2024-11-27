Aleksei Kolosov News: Guarding road goal

Kolosov is slated to start in Wednesday's road tilt versus Nashville, per Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Kolosov has a 1-4-0 record, 3.33 GAA and .877 save percentage in five appearances this season. While those obviously aren't good numbers, he did earn his first career win Saturday by stopping 19 of 21 shots against the Blackhawks. Nashville ranks 30th offensively with 2.36 goals per game, so this is a favorable matchup.