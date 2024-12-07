Fantasy Hockey
Aleksei Kolosov News: Hot and cold season continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 7, 2024 at 6:47pm

Kolosov made 27 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Boston on Saturday.

The Bruins rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the third period before getting the overtime winner. Kolosov has run cold and hot this season, starting with four losses before winning three outings. He has lost his past two contests while allowing four goals each time. Samuel Ersson (lower body) will be back soon, and Kolosov will probably return to the minors.

