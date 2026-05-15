Aleksei Kolosov News: Lands one-year contract extension
Kolosov signed a one-year, $850,000 contract extension with the Flyers on Friday.
Kolosov made just four appearances for the NHL club during the 2025-26 campaign. He spent most of his time with AHL Lehigh Valley, going 15-21-2 with a 2.98 GAA and .895 save percentage across 38 appearances. He could have the opportunity to compete for more appearances with the Flyers next year, though Dan Vladar will be back with the organization, while Samuel Ersson is slated to be a restricted free agent during the offseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleksei Kolosov See More
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break103 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers106 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Marner Returns to Toronto117 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Sunday, November 2194 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, November 2194 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aleksei Kolosov See More